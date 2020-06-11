Invivo hires new international marketing manager

Innovative wine company Invivo & Co welcomes Rachael Everitt to the team in a newly created role of international marketing manager.

British expat Everitt previously worked at integrated agency Pead, where she developed creative strategies for consumer brands and headed up the agency’s drinks portfolio.

In her new role Everitt will be working with local agencies and distributors around the world to grow the Invivo and Graham Norton wine and spirits brands as well as the newly launched Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wine brand.

Invivo & Co, NZ’s first and only equity crowd-funded wine company, grew by more than 40% in 2019 and co-founder Tim Lightbourne says the appointment will be instrumental in fuelling further growth.

“Rachael has a unique background having worked at London-based creative agencies on news generation coupled with a breadth of international drinks industry experience working with the likes of Sainsbury’s, Gonzalez Byass, and NZ Lighter wines,” he said.

In her first three months at Invivo, Everitt will be focused on the launch of the new Invivo X SJP rosé wine into New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and the US, but there’s a lot more in the pipeline.

“In the coming months we will be evolving our international digital strategy. This includes entertaining our customers with the world’s first-ever virtual wine blending sessions with our partners, Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s a great team to be part of and there is a lot of fun to be had along the way.”

As Invivo’s home market, New Zealand is also a key priority for Everitt who will be working with NZ’s largest alcohol beverage company Lion and independent drinks distributor EuroVintage to support grocery, bars and restaurants. Developing regional marketing initiatives as the hospitality industry starts to recover from Covid-19 will be an important focus.

